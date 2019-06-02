Ms. Ambika Sharma is Founder & Managing Director, Pulp Strategy . A science student who went on to study Shakespeare; a software developer who studied advertising, living a life-long love story with communication and its strategic arts, Ambika Sharma is a thoroughbred marketing professional and a first-generation entrepreneur with an experience of 17+years in new-age marketing and technology integration. Her expertise includes strategic planning and omni-channel marketing. An opinion leader for the media marketing industry in India, Ambika is the Founder of Pulp Strategy Communications, a full-service interactive, digital communications and technology agency that translates creative story-telling into effective, data-driven marketing initiatives of scale in the humanized digital era.