Ms. Ambika Sharma is Founder & Managing Director, Pulp Strategy . A science student who went on to study Shakespeare; a software developer who studied advertising, living a life-long love story with communication and its strategic arts, Ambika Sharma is a thoroughbred marketing professional and a first-generation entrepreneur with an experience of 17+years in new-age marketing and technology integration. Her expertise includes strategic planning and omni-channel marketing. An opinion leader for the media marketing industry in India, Ambika is the Founder of Pulp Strategy Communications, a full-service interactive, digital communications and technology agency that translates creative story-telling into effective, data-driven marketing initiatives of scale in the humanized digital era.

Marketing it right: How intelligence-driven and personalised marketing can assist start-ups in improving user experience and driving business growth

Possibilities! In a world full of problems, hardships, and challenges, there simultaneously exists an imperceptible world full of possibilities. It requires a fresh new look at that same set of problems, those inefficiencies that for long went unnoticed, and those challenges which were assumed impossible to overcome. That – a fresh new outlook – was what you had when you came up with the idea for your start-up. It took you time, no doubt, to consolidate your idea, to nurture and grow it, to refine it from a promising idea to a robust business proposition. 
15th Jun 2017 · 4 min read

Factors reflecting that your millennial employees are taking pride in their work

6th Apr 2017 · 5 min read

How marketing automation can help brands in identifying and tapping new business opportunities

6th Mar 2017 · 4 min read