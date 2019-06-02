Amisha is a writer by passion, an entrepreneur by religion, an engineer by qualification and a tech evangelist by profession. Pampered in the environment of freelancing and digital media marketing in her budding years, led her to share her experiences and knowledge in the field of entrepreneurship, digital marketing, eCommerce, psychology, blogging and copywriting recently. Her write-ups circumscribe around these areas of interests embedded with qualitative research. Also, her experience with diverse communities like WordCamps, The Dreambox Foundation, and E-Cells adds glory to her piled up list of works and achievements.