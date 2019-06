Amit Rathore is a seasoned entrepreneur, author, and an eternal optimist. While he is founder/CEO of Quintype , an advanced audience-technology platform for publishers and marketers, his real passion is in helping save journalism. Facebook has sucked revenue out of the digital media industry, and Amit and Quintype are passionately engaged in fixing this problem. His interests include reading, writing, and public speaking. Amit also recently launched an online community for spiritual seekers.