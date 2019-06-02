EDITIONS
Login
Amit Subodh
Amit Subodh is the AVP, Global Sales at Appknox. Been to over 90 cities in India and abroad, he loves sharing stories, travelling and anything which runs on fuel.He started his sales career working at YourStory.
Resources
Sales funnel strategy – weapon against sales drought
by Amit Subodh
Share on
14th Aug 2016
· 4 min read
Viewpoint
My short-lived experience as an uberMOTO driver
by Amit Subodh
Share on
23rd May 2016
· 4 min read
Resources
How multinationals like Siemens are bolstering their innovation capabilities by engaging with startups
by Amit Subodh
Share on
31st Mar 2015
· 5 min read
Featured Articles
Rajputana Custom Motorcycles: where passion fuels the engine
by Amit Subodh
Share on
16th Aug 2014
· 5 min read