EDITIONS
Login
Amit Gupta
CA Amit Gupta - Managing Director at SAG InfoTech Pvt. Ltd. My summary revolves around SAG Infotech Pvt Ltd, my dream which I made true with my effort & relentless hard work.
https://saginfotech.com/
Interesting things about the first phase of GST return filing
The most astonishing fact is that the government has received over 90 thousand crore rupees as the GST tax in the very first month after the launch of GST in the country.
by Amit Gupta
Share on
1st Sep 2017
· 3 min read
Top 5 GST mobile applications with GST rate, HSN/SAC code and other useful information
by Amit Gupta
Share on
17th Jul 2017
· 5 min read