Amit Purohit
Riding the Intrapreneurship roller coaster: Offer Monger

An inspirational journey of Intrapreneurship in the world filled with Entrepreneurial stories! 
by Amit Purohit
24th Oct 2016 · 6 min read

Rewiring the Indian Startups' Social Media Marketing!

An interesting story on how an Intrapreneurship initiative  is helping startups with affordable Social Media Management & Analytics. 
by Amit Purohit
21st Oct 2016 · 4 min read