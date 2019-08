Anand is the CEO and Managing Director of Bugworks Research. Anand was previously Chairman and Managing Director at Cellworks Research India Pvt. Ltd, a company that pioneered the use of Systems biology and semiconductor technologies in creating Directed therapies in Cancer-care. He is a member of Eta-Kappa-Nu and Tau-Beta-Pi International Engineering honors societies and is the co-inventor on patents ranging from Satellite communication, Pharmaceuticals to Clean Energy.