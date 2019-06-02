Anand Kumar Bajaj is the MD & CEO at PayNearby, India’s leading hyperlocal fintech network that enables retailers at the first mile to offer digital financial and non-financial services to masses. Having held valuable positions at leading corporations including Ernst & Young, ICICI Bank and YES Bank, Anand has over 18 years of rich experience with high impact projects in the digital payments sector. Throughout his prolific career, Anand has secured 5 patents in Banking Technology, has actively participated in the Steering committee of NPCI, shaping the IMPS and UPI industry. He has also been a member of Reserve Bank of India’s ad-hoc committee on Mobile Payments and NUUP.