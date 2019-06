I am a second year Bcom hons student and an MBA aspirant. I never stop challenging myself and i believe we as students should realise this fact at the right time. I love to grab each and every opportunity that comes in my way! I want every student to know that he/she should perform in these 3 years of their college life. Also, according to the stats & my experience i’ve come accross many issues which the students are facing and they realise when it’s too late.