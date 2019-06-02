EDITIONS
Aniketh Jain
Aniketh Jain is the CEO & Co-Founder at Solutions Infini Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., one of Asia’s fastest growing Cloud Communications Company in India.

Cloud transformation in 2018

27th Dec 2017 · 4 min read

Cloud communication helping startups grow, creating a win-win scenario

25th Sep 2017 · 4 min read

Startups are preferring to adopt cloud Telephony services in India

3rd Apr 2017 · 3 min read