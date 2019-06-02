EDITIONS
Animation Kolkata

Realistic Effect In 3DS Max

by Animation Kolkata
Share on
15th Sep 2017 · 4 min read

Exploring a career in the digital communications industry

by Animation Kolkata
Share on
13th Sep 2017 · 5 min read

One Career Advise That You Will Regret Ignoring

by Animation Kolkata
Share on
11th Sep 2017 · 6 min read

LETTERED: A BEGINNER’S GUIDE TO TYPOGRAPHY

Bringing the aesthetic and the utilitarian aspects of words together is what we know as typography.
by Animation Kolkata
Share on
6th Sep 2017 · 6 min read

THE TWELVE COOL PRINCIPLES OF ANIMATION

by Animation Kolkata
Share on
30th Aug 2017 · 6 min read

ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR – USE TO DESIGN LOGO

In our today’s blog we will discuss about ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR BEING USED FOR LOGO DESIGNING.
by Animation Kolkata
Share on
28th Aug 2017 · 6 min read