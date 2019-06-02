Anish Basu Roy is the Co-founder and CEO of Shotang, India’s leading retail distribution platform. Shotang is tech-transforming the retail distribution ecosystem by empowering traditional retailers to grow their business and improving market access and profitability for manufacturers. Anish is a management graduate with more than decade of experience across companies such as Coca-Cola and Nokia before co-founding Shotang. He writes about emerging trends about startups and small business. He is also an avid golfer, enjoys distance cycling and is a fitness enthusiast.