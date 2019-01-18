Co-Founder & CEO, Wakefit.co A BTech (Chemical Engineering) graduate from IIT Roorkee, Ankit Garg is the co-founder of Wakefit and heads the entire new product development, design, research and innovation operations of the organization. With over 7 years of experience in the professional domain, Ankit initiated Wakefit’s journey in 2015. Prior to that, he served in the new product development wing at Bayer Chemicals. He was also associated with Tapzo in the process excellence department. Entrepreneurship, however, has always been Ankit’s forte. Wakefit is his second venture. Since its inception as a start-up in 2016, Ankit has always strived to ensure that Wakefit excels in the twin departments of innovation and customer engagement. He has adopted a visionary approach that focuses on research and innovation and adopts a direct-from-factory model of delivery that ensures lesser costs for the customers. Five years down the line, Ankit envisions the company to be the most innovative and trusted brand in the industry, by customers across the country.