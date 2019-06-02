Ankita is one of the very few people ( read woman) entrepreneur in the Hospitality segment. Before delving into her entrepreneurial pursuits, Ankita completed her post-graduation from Mumbai Educational Trust (MET) and M.Com. from Mumbai University. Having been born into an entrepreneurial joint family in Mumbai. Ankita joined the OYO Rooms team as Head of Acquisitions – Mumbai and was the company’s first hire in Mumbai. She found the space exciting and felt a strong drive to do more, which eventually led her to join hands with her two co-founders and set up Vista Rooms in 2015. An avid traveller and a perfectionist herself, Ankita has been to every location and property under the Vista Rooms umbrella to ensure service standardization. In 2017, understanding the growing market for luxury Villas, Vista Rooms pivoted their model from budget hotels to Premium luxury Villas.