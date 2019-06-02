Certified Digital Marketer | SEO & Wordpress Expert | Helping Entrepreneurs & Solopreneurs in branding & lead generation





Ankit is a Certified Digital Marketer based out of New Delhi, India. He helps Entrepreneurs, Solopreneurs, startups, and Small Businesses to grow their business and brand on Digital Platforms.





He also helps serial Entrepreneurs, bloggers, CXOs and thought leaders to grow their personal brand and become an influencer in their industry.





Ankit has been helping various bloggers, business owners, startup founders across India to build their brand, generate potential leads, monetising content & expertise for 5+ years.





He has run 50+ Online blogs/websites to generate income through Adsense and other publishers tool such as affiliate, banner ads, guest posting etc.





He has been handling SMO, SEO, SMM, SEM, Email Marketing, Linkedin Marketing, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter handles of companies and individuals for 5+ years.





Ankit has hands on experience at number of digital marketing tools such as Wordpress, Visual Composer, Hubspot, Zapier, Googls Ads, Linkedin Ads, Linkedin Outreach process, Mailchimp, Email Octopus, Quora Marketing, Whatsapp Marketing, Cpanel/WHM server handling, Google Analytics, Google search console / webmaster etc.





Ankit loves to read & watch biographies, share his ideas on Digital marketing, branding, Communication, Automation on social media. He is a big fan of GaryVee, Neil Patel and Rand Fishkin.









Happy to help :)

Giveaway: 1 free Digital Marketing Consultation every month.

DM me on linkedin or drop your email at ankitgupta1254@gmail.com.





Connect with him over a call/chat to discuss growth hacking strategies for your business and personal brand.





Where he invest time except Yourstory:





Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ankitgupta-digitalmarketer/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ankitgupta1254

Quora: https://www.quora.com/profile/Ankit-Gupta-385

Medium: https://medium.com/@ankitgupta1254