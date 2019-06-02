Anshulika handles Sales and Marketing at Wishberry. Inspired by the characters Dagny Taggart and Miranda Priestly, this Ex-McKinsey analyst found the idea of crowdfunding while on a project at McKinsey. She got so fascinated by the concept that she ditched a US job opportunity and flew back to India to pioneer the concept of crowdfunding for creative artist with Wishberry. She doggedly believes that crowdfunding is a lifeline for all budding creative artists in India. But at the same time she says, “it’s not all about the money, honey”; more than money, it’s the people’s belief behind a dream that makes all the difference.