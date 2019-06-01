Anurag Avula is the man behind Shopmatic, he has previously worked in different organisations across Asia Pacific. An industry veteran, Anurag has spent more than 20 years in payments and banking, helping various organizations to develop new markets and business in the Asia-Pacific region. He has held senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank, NCR, and MasterCard, and was most recently senior director for merchant sales, strategy, and operations at PayPal Asia-Pacific, where he met the other co-founders of Shopmatic.