Ms Apra Mathur is an experienced Special Education Teacher with a demonstrated history of working in the field of special education management. After finishing her Graduation in Psychology (Hons) from Delhi University, she proceeded to complete her Masters in (psychology) and has a Diploma from Rehabilitation Center of India (RCI) in the field of Special Education & Teaching individuals with mental retardation. As a Special Educator she has designed several Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), which can be customized as per case specific needs. She specializes in managing children with various disabilities. Apart from her experience in the field of special education, she is an accomplished singer and was trained at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya New Delhi. Apra Mathur resides in New Delhi and can be contacted at apra.mathur@gmail.com