Apurva Purohit
Apurva Purohit is the President of the Jagran Group, one of India’s largest multi-media conglomerates with a turnover of USD 350 million and a market capitalization of USD 800 million. With over three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, she currently manages a diverse portfolio which includes print, radio, digital, and outdoor. She was also the driving force behind the listing of Radio City on the stock exchanges in 2017, one of the very few successful IPOs in recent times.
Opinion

We need men as allies and not adversaries if we want to achieve gender parity

by Apurva Purohit
11th May 2019 · 5 min read
Opinion

Confidence: women's last hurdle to making it to the boardroom

by Apurva Purohit
23rd Mar 2019 · 4 min read
Opinion

When is it appropriate for startups to seek external help?

by Apurva Purohit
14th Nov 2018 · 6 min read
Opinion

Teaming – what's the glue that holds it together?

6th Oct 2018 · 4 min read
6th Oct 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

Blind spots – how do you tackle invisible gender bias?

by Apurva Purohit
17th Sep 2018 · 4 min read
Stories

Of rights and reasons – getting women to claim their rightful place #MujheHaqHai

by Apurva Purohit
29th Jul 2018 · 5 min read