Apurva Purohit is the President of the Jagran Group, one of India’s largest multi-media conglomerates with a turnover of USD 350 million and a market capitalization of USD 800 million. With over three decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, she currently manages a diverse portfolio which includes print, radio, digital, and outdoor. She was also the driving force behind the listing of Radio City on the stock exchanges in 2017, one of the very few successful IPOs in recent times.