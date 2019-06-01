The ArchitectureQuote platform is a disruptive dealflow platform for architects worldwide to discover and win more deals regularly. Additionally, the platform serves to improve the two way communication between architects and those that need their servers. The result is a simpler and optimized process of getting priced out for your next project and a chance for talented architects get more work with those in need of their services.





As proof of its power, the ArchitectureQuote platform has been in connection with architects in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom that continue to ask, “where has this been for the last ten years?”





Unless you’re already connected with a network of architects, where do you find the right team to work on your next project? The answer is sadly, they often do a google search and look aimlessly to find a point of contact on crudely designed websites.





Architects are not web designers and are often relying on outdated methods of organization, communication, and project management. Their expertise is rooted in how human beings interact with a space and how the space reflects the client, the surrounding the area, and delivery of said designs.



