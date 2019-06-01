My name is Arijit Paul Biswas and I live in India in West Bengal. I finished my school from Convent Of Jesus and Mary Ranaghat and I did my graduation from IGNOU in English Honours.





I was not very good at studies from the young age but I was very desperate about sports and playing games, I always used to play football, cricket, basketball and many other games in my school days. I also got many prizes in the annual sports day that was held in my school every year.

I also used to take part in the cultural programs of my school like annual day, teachers day etc. I used to dance there one of my hobby is dancing like this I finished my schooling and I passed my ISC exam then I was admitted in a regular college doing plane BSC(bachelor of science) but I was literally bored studying that because I always wanted to do something unique and extraordinary.





Then I dropped out of my college and I started searching on the web for my dream. After many research, I at last found a thing called Digital Marketing. I didn’t know what is digital marketing at first but then after researching I found the thing very interesting and started learning from the internet.

I then thought of doing a course and I got admitted in Seven Boats Academy in Kolkata and I learned digital marketing there, it was a very good experience to learn it, then I started writing blogs by creating my own website(thearijit.com) and I now write blogs. I am a part-time Blogger, making a living from this new dynamic medium from blogs like Digital Marketing.





Please Check my social media profiles for knowing more about me.

Thank You!