Arjun Madhavan is a founder partner at thinQbate and heads the New Business Development & Strategy at Assemblage Entertainment, a leading Indian animation studio. A London School of Economics graduate, he has worked with Deustche Bank’s investment banking division in London. Along with that, he was part of the commercial, strategy and business development team at Genel Energy, under the tutelage of former BP CEO Tony Hayward, and Nat Rothschild.