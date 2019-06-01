The World o' Cerámica was created 15 years ago, when I first discovered my love for the crafts. I am a self-taught creator, who has been experimenting with various mediums since the first time I dabbled with crafts in 2001. Internet, friends and other artists have contributed in creating my own style. It first began as a bunch of amateurs from college setting up a stall for friends and family to earn some pocket money. We found our separate paths after we graduated, and mine led to this world of incredible peace and tranquility. That is what I experience when I am consumed by a project that need my absolute and minute attention. I moved from pottery to murals and now my fascination is with these realistic looking food miniatures.