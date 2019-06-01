EDITIONS
Login
Arun Lohia
A blogger and adventurer
JEE Main taken over by NTA and students went Bananas; but wait, there’s more!
by Arun Lohia
Share on
21st Sep 2018
· 4 min read
Around 1.89 Crore Candidates to Appear in 2 month long RRB Group D Exam
February 2018 marked the largest recruitment in the history of Indian Recruitment. The recruitment is being conducted by Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on behalf of Indian Railways which is the largest mass recruiter of India, followed by TCS and Infosys. The recruitment drive is carried out by 21 divisions of RRB, established pan India. All the divisions of RRB are...
by Arun Lohia
Share on
17th Sep 2018
· 4 min read
Top 10 government recruitment exams in India
by Arun Lohia
Share on
17th May 2018
· 7 min read
10 most toughest competitive examinations in India
by Arun Lohia
Share on
11th May 2018
· 3 min read