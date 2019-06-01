Arvinder Gujral has over 16 years of experience across Internet, Telecommunications and Consulting working in India and United States. He is Director of Business Development for Twitter for APAC markets responsible for strategic partnerships. His most recent assignment was with Aircel (a Maxis company), a telecom operator in India where he was heading Data Product, Innovation and Digital. He lives in India but you will find him on the road everywhere at the nearest coffee shop! Digs coffee, beer, golf, whodunnits. Former Child. Potential author.