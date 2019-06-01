Arvind Rathore is Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering Practices at Virtusa and has recently taken over this leadership role at the company. In his current role, he is responsible for building engineering capabilities to provide best-in-class engineering solutions to the industry. Arvind has a proven leadership track record of leading transformation, delivery, and consulting programmes in MNCs like Shell, Societe Generale, and Wipro. His global industry experience spans across the telecom, retail, insurance, banking, and energy industries.