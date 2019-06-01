Dr Arvind Yadav is Managing Editor (Indian Languages) in YourStory. He is a prolific writer and television editor. He is an avid traveler and also a crusader for freedom of press. In last 19 years he has travelled across India and covered important political and social activities. From 1999 to 2014 he has covered all assembly and Parliamentary elections in South India. Apart from double Masters Degree he did his doctorate in Modern Hindi criticism. He is also armed with PG Diploma in Media Laws and Psychological Counseling . Dr Yadav has work experience from AajTak/Headlines Today, IBN 7 to TV9 news network. He was instrumental in establishing India’s first end to end HD news channel – Sakshi TV.