ARVIND YADAV
Dr Arvind Yadav is Managing Editor (Indian Languages) in YourStory. He is a prolific writer and television editor. He is an avid traveler and also a crusader for freedom of press. In last 19 years he has travelled across India and covered important political and social activities. From 1999 to 2014 he has covered all assembly and Parliamentary elections in South India. Apart from double Masters Degree he did his doctorate in Modern Hindi criticism. He is also armed with PG Diploma in Media Laws and Psychological Counseling . Dr Yadav has work experience from AajTak/Headlines Today, IBN 7 to TV9 news network. He was instrumental in establishing India’s first end to end HD news channel – Sakshi TV.
Marathi

गरिबाला त्याचा मनोभंग होण्यापासून वाचविण्याच्या प्रयत्नात आहे डॉक्टर ‘राकेश यादव’!

6th Apr 2017 · 13 min read
Marathi

शिस्त, परिश्रम, आणि दृढ निश्चयातून डॉ. संजीव बगई झाले विशिष्ट आणि विवेकी डॉक्टर!

1st Mar 2017 · 12 min read
Marathi

मध्यमवर्गीय कुटूंबाच्या संघर्षातून उभारलेल्या, उद्यमी राजू जोशी यांच्या 'पाणी शुध्दीकरण' अभियानाची कहाणी!

27th Jan 2017 · 13 min read
Marathi

दिव्यांगत्वावर मात करणा-या निर्मलकुमार यांचे समूह परिवहन क्षेत्रात क्रांतीकारी पाऊल!

4th Jan 2017 · 14 min read
Urdu

امتیازی سلوک کے باوجود کروڑوں روپے کی کاروباری سلطنت کھڑی کرنے میں کامیاب رہے ہیں رتی لال مكوانا

3rd Jan 2017 · 30 min read
Marathi

दलित समाजातील हरहुनरी उद्योजक रतिलाल मकवाना यांच्या अफाट उद्यमितेची कहाणी!

2nd Jan 2017 · 16 min read