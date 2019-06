A Techno-Commercial Business leader with >14 years of experience in diverse B2B/B2C businesses with expertise in Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), Lithium Ion Batteries across industries/applications, Electric Vehicles (2Ws, 3Ws and 4Ws) and Charging Infra Solutions. An astute professional with strong passion for developing complex businesses, instrumental in formulating and executing focused strategies for emerging businesses across energy sector value chain.