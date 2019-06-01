Ashish is passionate about making impact at a bigger scale using technology and helping people build technology driven businesses. He has been a techie, entrepreneur, and an early stage tech VC. Ashish actively advises startups globally and assist them through innovative strategy, growth planning and cost & complexity reduction. Ashish believes in process + possibility based thinking. Ashish holds MBA from Kellogg School of Management and MEM degree from McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University.