Ashish Aggarwal
Ashish is passionate about making impact at a bigger scale using technology and helping people build technology driven businesses. He has been a techie, entrepreneur, and an early stage tech VC. Ashish actively advises startups globally and assist them through innovative strategy, growth planning and cost & complexity reduction. Ashish believes in process + possibility based thinking. Ashish holds MBA from Kellogg School of Management and MEM degree from McCormick School of Engineering at Northwestern University.
Stories

From starting companies to launching a Bitcoin fund to dreaming up an Iron Man suit, the story of Adam Draper

by Ashish Aggarwal
22nd Dec 2013 · 8 min read
Socent

D-Rev marries technology and design to create products for people living on less than $4 a day

by Ashish Aggarwal
19th Dec 2013 · 11 min read
Stories

Compass - A company on a mission to radically improve the success rate of businesses

by Ashish Aggarwal
4th Dec 2013 · 6 min read
Worldwide

Kano: A computer anyone can assemble, for coding and learning

by Ashish Aggarwal
26th Nov 2013 · 5 min read
Stories

From true grit to being the change: The Journey of Kunal Sood

by Ashish Aggarwal
2nd Nov 2013 · 9 min read
Launch

SparkLabs Global Ventures launches new $30 million seed-stage fund to help great startups go global

by Ashish Aggarwal
25th Oct 2013 · 4 min read