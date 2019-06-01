EDITIONS
Ashish Mittal
Ashish Mittal is a technology graduate along with Masters in Business Administration. He initiated his career as Quality Assurance personnel at Moserbaer India Ltd. His experience at Moserbaer made him vigilant about Quality and its significance for generating business. He joined Quark in late 2004 as a Software Test Engineer and since then he is serving the Software Testing domain at different positions. He has worked with biggies like Quark Media House, Global Graphics Software UK and later in India. Currently he works as Manager – Quality and Project Execution at Daffodil Software, India.
Opinion

Growth of E-commerce in the Indian Market

by Ashish Mittal
10th Feb 2012 · 5 min read
Mobile

3 Mobile Apps Ideas worth Considering!

by Ashish Mittal
9th Jan 2012 · 5 min read
Resources

Few Mistakes To Avoid In A Tech Startup

Ashish Mittal of Daffodil Software, India shares from his experience few mistakes tech startups and entrepreneurs can avoid in their startup life cycle.
by Ashish Mittal
24th Dec 2011 · 3 min read