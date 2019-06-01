Ashish Mittal is a technology graduate along with Masters in Business Administration. He initiated his career as Quality Assurance personnel at Moserbaer India Ltd. His experience at Moserbaer made him vigilant about Quality and its significance for generating business. He joined Quark in late 2004 as a Software Test Engineer and since then he is serving the Software Testing domain at different positions. He has worked with biggies like Quark Media House, Global Graphics Software UK and later in India. Currently he works as Manager – Quality and Project Execution at Daffodil Software, India.