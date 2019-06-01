EDITIONS
Login
Ashish Gupta
I am a software engineer and engineering manager @Google. I enjoy leading teams to solve problems in the area of Machine Learning and Distributed Systems. I also enjoy reading, traveling and blogging my experiences.
Success averages out
Over the course of an average career that lasts between 30 to 40 years, good and bad work opportunities should average out and hence one should be able to achieve their true worth in the long run
by Ashish Gupta
Share on
3rd Jun 2016
· 2 min read