Ashish Sureka
Researcher, Educator, Programmer and Writer. Principal Scientist at ABB (India) and PhD from NCSU (USA)

How to Make the Most out of Your Internship in a Corporate Research Center

by Ashish Sureka
30th Oct 2016 · 5 min read

What does it take to run a Distinguished Speaker Seminar Series

Advice and Experience Report from an Organizer
by Ashish Sureka
14th Oct 2016 · 4 min read

What Does It Take to Qualify for National Championship at World Robotics Olympiad India?

by Ashish Sureka
29th Aug 2016 · 5 min read