EDITIONS
Ashwini Vittalachar
Ashwini has more than a decade’s experience in advising on private equity and venture capital transactions; as well as acquisitions and joint ventures.  She is a partner at Samvād Partners and has been instrumental in the establishment of the New Delhi office of the Firm.   Recently, she has advised on several transactions in the e-commerce sector, clients being both VC funds as well as target companies/promoters.  Her expertise extends not just to deal negotiations, but also to general corporate/commercial, employment and advisory matters. Ashwini Vittalachar has played a key supporting role in many of the firm's recent M&A deals.  This has included acting on cross-border M&A deals in the life sciences and automotive sectors.   ‘Ashwini is singled out by clients for her "communication skills, quick understanding of key business issues, and negotiating ability." You can connect with Ashwini on LinkedIn.
Opinion

When in doubt, earnout

by Ashwini Vittalachar
Share on
9th Mar 2018 · 6 min read
Opinion

Know your rights – prevent and redress workplace sexual harassment

by Ashwini Vittalachar
Share on
9th Feb 2018 · 6 min read
Opinion

What amounts to sexual harassment at the workplace?

by Ashwini Vittalachar
Share on
23rd Jan 2018 · 6 min read
Opinion

All you need to know about anti-sexual harassment laws

by Ashwini Vittalachar
Share on
6th Jan 2018 · 6 min read
Opinion

Deal or no deal – 2017: transaction trends and regulatory reforms

by Ashwini Vittalachar
Share on
15th Dec 2017 · 6 min read