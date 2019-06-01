Ashwini has more than a decade’s experience in advising on private equity and venture capital transactions; as well as acquisitions and joint ventures. She is a partner at Samvād Partners
and has been instrumental in the establishment of the New Delhi office of the Firm. Recently, she has advised on several transactions in the e-commerce sector, clients being both VC funds as well as target companies/promoters. Her expertise extends not just to deal negotiations, but also to general corporate/commercial, employment and advisory matters. Ashwini Vittalachar has played a key supporting role in many of the firm's recent M&A deals. This has included acting on cross-border M&A deals in the life sciences and automotive sectors. ‘Ashwini is singled out by clients for her "communication skills, quick understanding of key business issues, and negotiating ability
." You can connect with Ashwini on LinkedIn
