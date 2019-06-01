EDITIONS
Asmita Kundu
A passionate storyteller. A social media geek. An ardent follower of 'Game Of Thrones'. Exploring movies and watching Cricket interests her.
Opinion

Are you startup material?

by Asmita Kundu
7th Jun 2016 · 3 min read
In Depth

How to deal with an unreasonable manager

by Asmita Kundu
3rd Jun 2016 · 4 min read
In Depth

Master the art of pitching to an investor

by Asmita Kundu
23rd May 2016 · 4 min read
In Depth

How to make a choice between two amazing job offers?

by Asmita Kundu
20th May 2016 · 3 min read
In Depth

Workplace work ethics - no matter how casual it is

by Asmita Kundu
18th May 2016 · 3 min read
Startup

Retail v/s E-tail — Learn to make an informed choice

by Asmita Kundu
13th May 2016 · 3 min read