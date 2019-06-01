EDITIONS
Asmita Kundu
A passionate storyteller. A social media geek. An ardent follower of 'Game Of Thrones'. Exploring movies and watching Cricket interests her.
Opinion
Are you startup material?
by Asmita Kundu
7th Jun 2016
· 3 min read
In Depth
How to deal with an unreasonable manager
by Asmita Kundu
3rd Jun 2016
· 4 min read
In Depth
Master the art of pitching to an investor
by Asmita Kundu
23rd May 2016
· 4 min read
In Depth
How to make a choice between two amazing job offers?
by Asmita Kundu
20th May 2016
· 3 min read
In Depth
Workplace work ethics - no matter how casual it is
by Asmita Kundu
18th May 2016
· 3 min read
Startup
Retail v/s E-tail — Learn to make an informed choice
by Asmita Kundu
13th May 2016
· 3 min read
