Atindra Nath Das, Regional Director, CRY-East ---- Atindra Nath Das joined CRY Kolkata in 1992 with a background of 13 years of grassroots experiences. He was soon given charge of heading Development Support for CRY in the Eastern Region. The unit has grown and achieved many milestones under his efficient leadership and passion towards the cause of children. Atin has taken-up the position of Director - Eastern Region in January 2011.