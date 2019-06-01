VijaykumarKarai is the Founder & CEO of AyurUniverse, the world’s first e-commerce company focusing on Indian Wellness Tourism. Karai is a highly accomplished business professional with over 25 years of diverse corporate experience in India, Sri Lanka and USA. It was during his experience as CEO and co-investor of an Ayurvedic Spa in Mysore, India that exposed him to the immense opportunity in India's Wellness Tourism market and motivated him to quit corporate life to pursue his dream to market these traditional Wellness systems, and give wellness enthusiasts worldwide the opportunity to experience this. Karai holds an MBA from University of Southern California, USA and Bachelor of Science from Hyderabad, India. About Ayuruniverse AyurUniverse is the first-of-its-kind, technology-driven marketing platform which markets the ancient but extremely popular Indian wellness systems like Ayurveda, Yoga, Meditation, Siddha, Kalari, Marma Chikitsa, all under one roof. We provide access to over 750 wellness packages from 150 wellness centers that offer a vast range of preventive and curative therapies in India. The marketing portal aims to establish better standardization and benchmarking of these resorts, allowing visitors to choose the wellness center of their preference, based on price, location, wellness center type and service offering. Since its launch, AyurUniverse has observed site visits from over 150 countries and over 3000 cities.