Ayyappa Nagubandi
A thinker, parallel entrepreneur, inventor and a businessman too. Ayyappa is a Hyderabad based creative professional who has had long stints in various IT environments across the world. A dreamer who believes that everything is possible and all that is required to make things happen is just the application of a simple and strategic thought and loads and loads of common sense. He moved on from a start-up company he engineered to presently lead a new collective goal – Possibillion - a storehouse of a billion ideas and innovations.
Resources

The different kinds of leaders – the Lion, the Tiger, and the Cheetah

by Ayyappa Nagubandi
30th May 2014 · 3 min read
In Depth

Customer Service – The Best Place to Learn

by Ayyappa Nagubandi
24th May 2014 · 3 min read
Learn

Repeat customers – The most important aspect of a business

by Ayyappa Nagubandi
16th May 2014 · 3 min read
Resources

You can’t be a one-man show - Startup Hiring

by Ayyappa Nagubandi
30th Aug 2013 · 2 min read
In Depth

Chaos – A Time for Invention and Innovation?

by Ayyappa Nagubandi
18th Aug 2013 · 3 min read
Analysis

An Underdog, Really?

An Underdog, Really?
16th Aug 2013 · 3 min read