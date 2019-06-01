EDITIONS
Badhri Jagannathan
eFarm's efficient supply chain pays farmers better
Agriculture suffers in India in spite of the fact that a vast majority of Indians depend on it. Government interventions in terms of minimum support prices, farmers’ markets as well as technology inte...
28th Nov 2011
· 3 min read
Interview: Ayyappa Masagi of Water Literacy Foundation
Ayyappa Masagi is the Founder of Water Literacy Foundation, a non-government organization that works to improve awareness on water conservation and to ensure effective utilization of available water f...
14th Aug 2011
· 4 min read
Experience at Ashoka Green Plan-it Unconference
Ashoka Green Plan-It Unconference, aimed at mobilizing the youth towards environment-friendly initiative and lifestyle in their campuses and outside was held at the beautiful campus of SAP Labs India ...
28th Jul 2011
· 6 min read
Sanitation Solutions wins third place and People's Choice award
Sanitation Solutions covered by ThinkChange India earlier, has won a coveted third place and the People Choice award in the 2011 edition of Dell Social Innovation competition. The result is updated in...
17th May 2011
· 1 min read
Sanitation solutions: First Indian finalist at Dell social innovation honours
For the first time in the five-year history of Dell’s Social Innovation competition, a team from India has made it to the finals in the 2011 edition. The team going by the name SIFE SSCBS from Shaheed...
13th May 2011
· 2 min read
Village E-governance initiative to disseminate information through LED screens
Gujarat government has launched an e-governance pilot initiative called ‘Gujarat Swarnim Gram E-Broadcast Project’ in the villages of Amreli. Under this project dubbed as “the first experiment of mass...
7th May 2011
· 1 min read
