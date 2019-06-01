EDITIONS
Badhri Jagannathan
Primary

eFarm's efficient supply chain pays farmers better

Agriculture suffers in India in spite of the fact that a vast majority of Indians depend on it. Government interventions in terms of minimum support prices, farmers’ markets as well as technology inte...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
28th Nov 2011 · 3 min read
Primary

Interview: Ayyappa Masagi of Water Literacy Foundation

Ayyappa Masagi is the Founder of Water Literacy Foundation, a non-government organization that works to improve awareness on water conservation and to ensure effective utilization of available water f...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
14th Aug 2011 · 4 min read
Primary

Experience at Ashoka Green Plan-it Unconference

Ashoka Green Plan-It Unconference, aimed at mobilizing the youth towards environment-friendly initiative and lifestyle in their campuses and outside was held at the beautiful campus of SAP Labs India ...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
28th Jul 2011 · 6 min read
Competitions

Sanitation Solutions wins third place and People's Choice award

Sanitation Solutions covered by ThinkChange India earlier, has won a coveted third place and the People Choice award in the 2011 edition of Dell Social Innovation competition. The result is updated in...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
17th May 2011 · 1 min read
Competitions

Sanitation solutions: First Indian finalist at Dell social innovation honours

For the first time in the five-year history of Dell’s Social Innovation competition, a team from India has made it to the finals in the 2011 edition. The team going by the name SIFE SSCBS from Shaheed...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
13th May 2011 · 2 min read
Primary

Village E-governance initiative to disseminate information through LED screens

Gujarat government has launched an e-governance pilot initiative called ‘Gujarat Swarnim Gram E-Broadcast Project’ in the villages of Amreli. Under this project dubbed as “the first experiment of mass...
by Badhri Jagannathan
Share on
7th May 2011 · 1 min read