Bala Parthasarathy is a serial entrepreneur working currently on a stealth-mode startup and was previously associated with AngelPrime (now Prime Venture Partners). Among other things, Bala has built three companies, the latest of which was Snapfish, bought by Hewlett Packard in 2005. As General Manager and MD for Snapfish International, he led its growth into becoming the world's largest online photo site with 100M+ users, and expansion into 20+ countries in Europe and Asia Pacific. Prior to Snapfish, Bala co-founded Wyatt River Software, which was acquired by what is now SafeNet and started his career as one of the early engineers who built Digital Link, which went public in 1993. Later, he worked with Mr. Nandan Nilekani, Chairman - UIDAI, and played a seminal and leading role in defining the application strategy and developer ecosystem on the UIDAI project.