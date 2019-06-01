Bhanu Pratap Singh Slatia, entrepreneur and web solutions professional runs his own startup company Ladybird Web Solution based out of Bangalore. Bhanu also conducts Corporate Training sessions in SEO, Web application development and web programming. He is a certified trainer in Inbound Marketing. He enjoys training young upcoming professionals. On a more personal note, Bhanu is inspired by the idea of Global Fraternity and believes in the importance of developing a global language, that draws from the common experiences of being human rather than focusing on differences. He is part of an international community of people exploring these very ideas called New Acropolis. He also loves to travel and visit new places and cultures and is interested in photography.