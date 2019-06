Bhavin is a serial tech entrepreneur and the Founder & CEO of Flock- #1 Team Messenger. As a startup evangelist, Bhavin brings in over 18 years of technology experience, a deep understanding of the industry, a strong technical background, and most importantly, a clear vision of the future of the industry. He is a renowned personality of the Internet and Technology community and is a frequent speaker at various seminars, tech conferences and business college events.