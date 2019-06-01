I'm from Chennai. Alumnus of DAV Gopalapuram, Stella Maris College and Madras Institute of Technology. Started my career with Ramco Systems and worked in a few more Software Solutions companies, before quitting in 2001. I enjoyed being at home with my children until 2011 & then joined my friend to startup an Automation Solutions company. When we realized the standard of Engineers today, we embarked on a new Educational journey called ProGyaan. My dream is to build back the Brand name of Engineering.