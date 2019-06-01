In 2013, he founded Chanuhacktricks, a Technology & digital marketing blog for helping individuals and small businesses in building their online visibility. In 2017, he was recognized as the top 20 bloggers in India. In the same year, he also formed his digital marketing agency, DigitalPopeye. Right from digital marketing to personal branding, the agency provides end to end solutions to meet the customer’s requirement. With an experience of 3+ years in the SEO and digital marketing, he has a massive knowledge of current and emerging trends in the marketing world. He promotes the online businesses of the companies by applying his strong analytical skills.