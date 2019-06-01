EDITIONS
Chandan Chakraborty
I am working as a full-time freelance Website designer & developer in Kolkata, India. I am a Professional Blogger and I write, speak, and consult mostly about How to blog tips, Website design, and development and SEO, Startups etc.
HTML beginners guide for bloggers: easy tips to grasp HTML skills
by Chandan Chakraborty
27th May 2018
· 5 min read
Top 10 strategies to build up a winning startup team
by Chandan Chakraborty
17th May 2018
· 9 min read
How to get web design freelancing projects
by Chandan Chakraborty
30th Apr 2018
· 6 min read