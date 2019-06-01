EDITIONS
How marketplace-based startups are evolving in India and the first month winners Bizongo and TrueBil
by Chandan Raj
21st Jul 2015
· 3 min read
Launch
Indian founded Cohesity emerges from stealth mode with $70M funding to disrupt secondary storage market
by Chandan Raj
24th Jun 2015
· 5 min read
Startup
Handling 2.3 billion API calls over 100 million game sessions with 23 million players - the Playblazer story
by Chandan Raj
12th Jun 2015
· 12 min read
Mobile
Fashalot a new omni-commerce startup to help retailers compete with the Flipkarts and Amazons
by Chandan Raj
22nd Apr 2015
· 6 min read
Education
XSEED Education Acquires Pleolabs To Foray into Ed-Tech Space
by Chandan Raj
7th Apr 2015
· 3 min read
Funding
Teabox raises $6M Series A funding from JAFCO and others
by Chandan Raj
25th Mar 2015
· 5 min read
