EDITIONS
Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi
A Business / Product focussed person with cross media experience across genres like Print /TV/Radio/Internet/Data. I have had extensive P&L management experience and running businesses across geos

Higher Education in developing markets | India

Higher Education in developing markets like India are bracing new technology and newer approaches which are building for mass appeal and are being heavily subsidised and supported by the Government apex bodies.
by Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi
Share on
5th Jun 2017 · 3 min read

Glossaread: A Platform Solving Problems in the Content Economy

by Chandrabhanu Pattajoshi
Share on
13th Dec 2016 · 6 min read