Chef Rakesh Talwar, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur, has multi-dimensional experience in the Hospitality sector. His culinary journey has taken him to stints in New York, Singapore, and Dubai. He is the owner of the restaurant, The Spare Kitchen in Juhu, which is rated among the top 10 restaurants in Mumbai City. He is also a Chef Patron for Curry Leaf Cafe, a multi-cuisine dine-in restaurant in Mumbai. He is presently pursuing his PhD in Indian spices that can heal our bodies and is going to implement his studies at a Wellness Spa in Nashik called Vivedha. He also has a brand new exuberant global tapas bar "Vice" which has just been launched in Juhu, Mumbai.