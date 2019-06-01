Chetan Mahajan is a full-time mountain resident. An MBA from Kellogg and a former CEO, he has switched careers completely. He now lives in a Kumaoni village where he writes, blogs and hosts the Himalayan Writing Retreat. These include events for novice and advanced writers, bloggers and also workshops for kids. You can learn more about his writing workshops here
. Leaving the crowded, busy city for a relaxed Himalayan villager's life has been great. Chetan writes the uncityblog about these experiences, which you can visit here
. Chetan’s book “The Bad Boys of Bokaro Jail” was published by Penguin. It received a lot of media attention and critical acclaim on its launch in 2014.