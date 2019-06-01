EDITIONS
Chetan Singh
Chetan Singh is the Inventor, Founder & CEO of iSticker, a leading global invention for Architects & Sellers. The modern age cloud-based platform helps architects to save time, acquire new projects and attain recognition, locally and globally. Chetan is a successful entrepreneur with over 30 years of rich experience of setting up and scaling start-ups. An innovative mind, he is an experienced interior designer and a domain expert with core competencies and proven skills in Execution,Management, Finance, Business strategy, Production, Sales, and Marketing. Today, Chetan’s strategy and operating prospect, clubbed with profound knowledge and expertise, makes him a valuable asset to any business/organization.

Top 5 things that can help create sustainable future for upcoming architects

One of the top traits of an upcoming architect is the way sh
by Chetan Singh
Share on
1st Jun 2017 · 3 min read

An architect’s guide to win more clients

Architects and designers are always on the ‘client-chasing’
by Chetan Singh
Share on
16th Feb 2017 · 5 min read