Chetan Singh is the Inventor, Founder & CEO of iSticker, a leading global invention for Architects & Sellers. The modern age cloud-based platform helps architects to save time, acquire new projects and attain recognition, locally and globally. Chetan is a successful entrepreneur with over 30 years of rich experience of setting up and scaling start-ups. An innovative mind, he is an experienced interior designer and a domain expert with core competencies and proven skills in Execution,Management, Finance, Business strategy, Production, Sales, and Marketing. Today, Chetan’s strategy and operating prospect, clubbed with profound knowledge and expertise, makes him a valuable asset to any business/organization.