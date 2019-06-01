EDITIONS
Login
David Stanley
He encourages his collective work through his skills of creating animated videos and benefit people to appreciate the intellectual power through explainer videos. He is one of the incredible part of video animation Inc.
Handy tips to create the best whiteboard animation video
Initially, whiteboard animation video concept was brought about by recording an artisan drawing on a whiteboard while clarifying a thought or idea or a message.
by David Stanley
Share on
8th Jun 2018
· 4 min read